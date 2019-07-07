Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 53,732 crore in m-cap; HDFC top gainer

Seven of the 10 most-valued Indian companies added Rs 53,732.55 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC accounting for the lion's share of the gains. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and ICICI Bank suffered losses for the week ended July 5.

The m-cap of HDFC jumped 14,941.11 crore to Rs 3,93,135.72 crore. SBI's m-cap rallied Rs 8,656.87 crore to Rs 3,30,746.10 crore. HDFC Bank climed Rs 7,925.16 to reach Rs 6,76,480.35 crore. The m-cap of Kotak Mahindta Bank advanced Rs 7,860.21 crore to Rs 2,89,760.94 crore. ITC added Rs 6,742.25 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 3,42,567.46 crore.

Reliance Industries (RIL) added Rs 6,719.38 crore to its m-cap to stand at Rs 8,00,366.99 crore, while Hindustan Unilever (HUL) added Rs 887.57 crore to reach Rs 3,87,802.46 crore.

In contrast, m-cap of TCS dropped Rs 17,242.19 crore to Rs 7,93,647.61 crore and that of TCS dipped Rs 8,517.92 crore to Rs 8,35,749.88 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank valuation plunged Rs 24,615.64 crore to Rs 8,11,134.24 crore, while Infosys dropped Rs 5,985.44 crore to Rs 3,13,798.50 crore. ICICI Bank valuation dipped Rs 610.96 crore to Rs 2,81,494.51 crore.

In the order of top-10 firms, HDFC notched up top position. For the week, the BSE Sensex rose 118.75 to close at 39,513.39 on Friday.

