Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales

The stock opened at 2,765 level and hit an intra day low of 2750. Market cap for Bajaj Auto rose to Rs 80,506 crore on BSE.

 
 

Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process

ISRO loses contact with satellite GSAT-6A

Diesel price hits all-time high, petrol prices highest in over 4 years

After a flop rollout in Feb, transporters keep fingers crossed on e-way bill 2.0

This time, however, government said the GSTN portal has been beefed up to handle 75 lakh inter-state e-way bills a day.
In a first, IRCTC opens luxury saloon car to public, calls it a 'moving house'

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal: Need for a robust data protection regime

The proposed data protection legislation should have clear guidelines on the manner of obtaining consent, requirement to notify an individual in case of data breach.
7th Pay Commission: Tax-free gratuity ceiling for private sector doubled to Rs 20 lakh

The ceiling of tax-free gratuity for central government employees had already been revised to Rs 20 lakh with the implementation the 7th Pay Commission.
Sandhar Technologies stock lists at 3.19% gains over issue price, hits intra-day high of 349.50

Will file criminal complaint if Air India disinvestment turns out to be a scam, says Swamy

SpiceJet crew accuse airline of strip search, airline denies accusations

Deepak Kochhar, Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot face probe as CBI questions ICICI Bank officials

EXCLUSIVE: PNB pays back Rs 6600 crore to eight banks defrauded in Nirav Modi scam

Meet ICICI Bank's Credit Committee which gave Videocon Group Rs 3,250 crore loan

Govt gets wake-up call from RBI on IDBI Bank's health: A sneak peek into financials of state-owned lender

