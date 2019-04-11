Congress minister dances while campaigning for Veerappa Moily in Karnataka

A Congress minister in Karnataka, campaigning for Lok Sabha election, started to dance while addressing a roadshow in Katigenahalli village in Hoskote. A music band, which accompanied the Housing Minister MTB Nagaraj's convoy, began playing the Hindi movie song 'Man Dole Mera Tan Dole' and the 67-year-old leader soon started grooving along with his supporters.

The performance went on for about 10 minutes.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live Updates: Voter turnout till 9am - 10.6% in Telangana, 10.2% in Assam, 13.3% in Arunachal Pradesh

Watch the video





#WATCH Karnataka Housing Minister MTB Nagraj dances with a group of people while campaigning in Hoskote. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/InQmOuLOis â ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2019

Nagaraj whose name means 'King Cobra', campaigned for Congress leader Veerappa Moily, who is contesting from the Chikkaballapura Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Moily is aiming to score his third victory from Chikkaballapura seat and will be contesting against BJP's BN Bacheggowda.

Last year, MTB was ranked the richest MLA in the country by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which said his assets were valued at over Rs 1,000 crore.

Karnataka will be voting in two phases in total 224 constituencies for 28 Lok sabha seats on April 18 and 23.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Poll dates, full schedule, voting FAQs, election results, constituencies' details

Also read: Complete list of state-wise Lok Sabha election 2019 dates: EC announces 7-phase poll, result on May 23