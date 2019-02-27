Delhi auto driver offers free rides to celebrate IAF's air strike in Pakistan

Many Indians were in a celebratory mood on February 26, after the Indian Air Force (IAF) destroyed camps of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. People showed their support for the IAF on both social media as well as in real life.

What grabbed eyeballs on the internet was a Delhi-based autodriver who offered free rides to passengers to celebrate the IAF's mission. The autodriver, Manoj, put up a poster on his auto that read, "FREE...FREE...FREE...Phulwama hamle ka badla lene ki khushi mein aaj is auto mein free ki seva" (To celebrate the revenge for the Pulwama attack, today this auto will offer you free services).

Manoj also thanked the armed forces and PM Narendra Modi. Manoj's gesture was lauded by Tiwitterati, after a user shared video of the same.

Delhi: An auto driver Manoj offered free rides today in celebration of Indian strikes on JeM camp in Balakot. He says, 'Can't do much but I'm offering free rides. I'm happy, I'm not charging anything today.' pic.twitter.com/Lcz718fk0I - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

He says can't do much??? Dear Manoj... There is nothing better to offer than what you did... Nothing can be more precious than this... Proud of you...!!! - apj (@ajnationalist) February 26, 2019

Great Feeling of autodriver for his country..ðð - Alokkumar (@Alokkum26510839) February 26, 2019

I don't know your name but great respect for you Man , people like you in our country always keeps the 'Josh' 'High' .@anandmahindra - ankit jhawar (@jhawar2811) February 26, 2019

On Tuesday, the IAF carried out a swift operation at around 3:30 am in Pakistan's territory by dropping bombs at JeM camps.

