Business Today

Delhi auto driver offers free rides to celebrate IAF's air strike in Pakistan

Delhi-based autodriver who offered free rides to passengers to celebrate the IAF's mission.

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: February 27, 2019  | 17:15 IST
Delhi auto driver offers free rides to celebrate IAF's air strike in Pakistan

Many Indians were in a celebratory mood on February 26, after the Indian Air Force (IAF)  destroyed camps of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. People showed their support for the IAF on both social media as well as in  real life.

What grabbed eyeballs on the internet was a Delhi-based autodriver who offered free rides to passengers to celebrate the IAF's mission.  The autodriver, Manoj, put up a poster on his auto that read, "FREE...FREE...FREE...Phulwama hamle ka badla lene ki khushi mein aaj is auto mein free ki seva" (To celebrate the revenge for the Pulwama attack, today this auto will offer you free services).

 Manoj also thanked the armed forces and PM Narendra Modi. Manoj's gesture was lauded by Tiwitterati, after a user shared video of the same.

On Tuesday, the IAF carried out a swift operation at around 3:30 am in Pakistan's territory by dropping bombs at JeM camps.

Also read: Pakistan says no F-16 aircraft used, dismisses report of their fighter jet crashing

Also read: Indian Air Force shoots down Pakistan F-16 fighter jet: report

Also read: IAF air strike in Pakistan Live: Lost MiG 21; verifying Pak claims of arresting missing Indian pilot, says MEA

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: indian air strike | india air strike | air strike news | air strike on pakistan | air force strike | air surgical strike | air strike by india | news on air strike | indian air force strike | indian air force | air strike in pakistan
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close