RBSE Rajasthan Class 12 Science result 2020 to be out today at 4 pm

RBSE class 12 results 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the results of Class 12 Science stream today, July 8 at 4pm. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra will announce the results from the Ajmer office of the state board in presence of RBSE chairman DP Jarauli.

Those who appeared for Rajasthan board higher secondary Science exams can check their results on the official RBSE websites- ajresults.nic.in and/or raheduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In case the official website slows down due to increased traffic, the candidates can also check their results at third party websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Here's how to check your RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit any of the official Rajasthan board official websites

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "RBSE Class 12 result 2020"

Step 3: Key in details such as exam roll number and log in

Step 4: Verify all the details with your hall ticket click on submit

Step 5: Your RBSE Class 12 Science result will appear

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

More than 2.39 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 (Science) exam, according to reports. RBSE used to declare the resutls for all streams together but this time it decided to declare the results for Science stream first, followed by the Commerce stream and then the Arts stream.

Also read: Indian-Americans stage 'Boycott China' protest at Times Square in New York