Extended Jio Prime benefits will mean additional data benefits, complimentary access to Jio's content library, and exclusive discounts and offers, without having to pay the membership fee for another year.
HMD Global will be launching the Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 7 Plus here in India next week. The phones were unveiled at the MWC 2018, earlier this year.
Said to be a major update, it brings in some new features including new AR experiences, Animoji, health records and the much awaited battery health beta.
The plan, however, is available for select Airtel subscribers only. Subscribers can check whether they are eligible for the plan through the My Airtel app.
While the iPads will be available for purchase in select 25 countries starting today, it will go on sale in India in April.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces