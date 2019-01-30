JioRail app launched for Jio Phones; here's how you can book train tickets, check PNR

Reliance Jio has launched the JioRail app for its Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users in India to let users book railway tickets without any hassle. The JioRail app will allow travellers to book and cancel tickets, check PNR status, get train information, availability of seats, timings and other related services with a small tap on their Jio feature phones. The app accepts debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets for ticket booking and cancelations. The biggest feature of JioRail is its ability to even book Tatkal tickets.
JioRail app can be downloaded from the Jio App Store. In case the user does not have a IRCTC account, the JioRAil app allows the user to create an account and then book tickets.
At the moment, JioRail app does not have too many options other than the basic ones. However, Reliance Jio has said that it will add features such as PNR status change alerts, locate a train, and ordering food during the journey to the Jio Rail app in the future.
To book a ticket using the JioRail app, follow the steps mentioned below.
According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Monitor service, India's overall mobile phone shipments grew 11% and smartphone shipments grew 10% with feature phones growing faster than smartphones (11%). India was also the fastest-growing smartphone market in 2018 with an annual growth rate of 10%. The research report also added that Reliance Jio has captured 38% of the feature phone segment in Q4 of 2018.
Edited By: Udit Verma
Also Read: 'Ye PUBG wala hai kya', asks PM Modi to a worried mother during Pariksha Par Charcha 2.0
Also Read: Paytm enters Oyo's territory; launches on-demand hotel booking business with NightStay
Also Read: Vodafone launches Rs 154 prepaid plan with night calling benefits