JioRail app launched for Jio Phones; here's how you can book train tickets, check PNR

Reliance Jio has launched the JioRail app for its Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 users in India to let users book railway tickets without any hassle. The JioRail app will allow travellers to book and cancel tickets, check PNR status, get train information, availability of seats, timings and other related services with a small tap on their Jio feature phones. The app accepts debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets for ticket booking and cancelations. The biggest feature of JioRail is its ability to even book Tatkal tickets.

JioRail app can be downloaded from the Jio App Store. In case the user does not have a IRCTC account, the JioRAil app allows the user to create an account and then book tickets.

At the moment, JioRail app does not have too many options other than the basic ones. However, Reliance Jio has said that it will add features such as PNR status change alerts, locate a train, and ordering food during the journey to the Jio Rail app in the future.

To book a ticket using the JioRail app, follow the steps mentioned below.

Open Jio App Store and download the JioRail app

Once the JioRail app is downloaded, tap on it to open

Pick one option from the list for e.g. train booking

Type in all the necessary details

Get all the information instantaneously

Jio has been slow to bring several popular apps to its store. It was only last year that the company brought WhatsApp for the Jio Phones. Similar to its versions for Android and iPhone, WhatsApp for Jio Phone also has end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp for Jio also lets its user's record and send voice messages. Users can also carry out conversations in groups. However, it doesn't allow users to make voice and video calls. The app also doesn't allow users to make payments. Jio Phone users can also download YouTube app from the Jio Store. The interface of the YouTube app on Jio Phone is comparable to what you can see on your Android or iOS device. However, some of the advanced features such as a Dark mode or the Incognito mode aren't available.

According to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Monitor service, India's overall mobile phone shipments grew 11% and smartphone shipments grew 10% with feature phones growing faster than smartphones (11%). India was also the fastest-growing smartphone market in 2018 with an annual growth rate of 10%. The research report also added that Reliance Jio has captured 38% of the feature phone segment in Q4 of 2018.

Edited By: Udit Verma

