Mail Today coverage on top business stories of a day
Home
BUZZTOP
Mail Today Business

Govt puts 5G high-speed Internet plan on fast track

Vidya S
Govt puts 5G high-speed Internet plan on fast track

World over testing has begun for the new technology that is expected to offer 10 gbps speed, with American service providers targeting a launch by end-2018. Meanwhile in India, Airtel and China's Huawei conducted the first trial in Gurgaon.

 
 

Petrol price soars to highest in 4 years, Oil Minister says states not cutting taxes

More

FDI changes in single brand retail, Air India: What it means for consumers, airline

More

Govt notifies electoral bonds to replace cash donations to political parties: All you need to know

More

Virushka net worth to be Rs 1,000 crore in 2 years: Brand analyst

More

Income Tax Dept sends 1.16 lakh notices for cash deposit of over Rs 25 lakh post demonetisation

The tax department has combed as many as 18 lakh people who had deposited junked 500 and 1000 rupee currency notes of over Rs 2.5 lakh each post demonetisation.
More

Trai backs Net Neutrality: Internet should be open and free, not cannibalised, says RS Sharma

More

Govt may make Aadhaar mandatory for real estate to check benami deals

More
 
 

Meet the real creator of Old Monk

The passing of Brigadier Kapil Mohan, chairman, Mohan Meakin Limited, did bring an era to an end, but the obituaries made one critical error.
More

Trump Towers in India: Luxury houses planned in Gurugram ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore

More

NPAs worth Rs 8 lakh crore biggest scam of UPA: PM Modi at Ficci

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday squarely blamed the erstwhile UPA regime for the whopping Rs 8 lakh crore bad loans burden plaguing the banking system.
More

Bitcoin jumps over 900 per cent in a year, now at $10,300

More

RCom seals deal to sell off BIG TV: Pantel Tech, Veecon Media buying Anil Ambani's DTH business

More

GST revenue dips 12.4 per cent to Rs 83,346 crore in October

The Finance Ministry, headed by Arun Jaitley, said the reason for the donward trend in tax revenue under GST can be attributed to a number of factors.
More

Nitin Gadkari junks e-car battery swap plan, advocates London-style public transport for Delhi

More
Advertisement