World over testing has begun for the new technology that is expected to offer 10 gbps speed, with American service providers targeting a launch by end-2018. Meanwhile in India, Airtel and China's Huawei conducted the first trial in Gurgaon.
The tax department has combed as many as 18 lakh people who had deposited junked 500 and 1000 rupee currency notes of over Rs 2.5 lakh each post demonetisation.
The passing of Brigadier Kapil Mohan, chairman, Mohan Meakin Limited, did bring an era to an end, but the obituaries made one critical error.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday squarely blamed the erstwhile UPA regime for the whopping Rs 8 lakh crore bad loans burden plaguing the banking system.
The Finance Ministry, headed by Arun Jaitley, said the reason for the donward trend in tax revenue under GST can be attributed to a number of factors.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces