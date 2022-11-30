Top Crypto News Today: Lido DAO Price Surged by 10.53% and TVL increased by 12%

Lido DAO allows investors to stake their ETH holdings without any minimum amount and infrastructure expenses. Post Ethereum’s historic merge the TVL of Lido (LDO) has catapulted to $7.5 billion. Launched in December 2020 after the Beacon chain went live, Lido DAO extended its staking mechanism to networks like Solana (SOL), Moonbeam (GLMR), Terra Classic (LUNC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Lido allows retail investors to stake any amount of ETH and accrue stETH as a staking reward. This way Lido opened a channel for others to participate in Ethereum staking in a secure way.

According to a whale crypto investment tracker, WhaleStats, more than 100 ETH whales have invested heavily in LDO in the last 24 hours. These investors also hold stETH in their portfolio.

According to DefiLama, Lido DAO (LDO) has recorded a revenue of $120,000 and the fee accumulated was $120,000 in the last one week. In addition, the number of LDO holder addresses have increased in the last few weeks.

The upside of Ethereum, Ethereum Classic and Lido DAO is driving positive sentiment amongst investors after a long crypto slaughter. Ethereum Classic surged as a result of ETH miners moving to Ethereum Classic chain - the forked version of Ethereum.