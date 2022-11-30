Will XRP's 50% price rally continue going forward?

Ripple's XRP has been in the news for quite some time now, especially amid the raging court battle between the US Securities & Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs over the issuance of XRP, which the SEC claims is a security while Ripple Labs claims otherwise. This had resulted in XRP price to trade in a range-bound manner ever since the beginning of 2022.

However, of late XRP price has begun recovering from the near four month accumulation zone and recovered significantly and is trading up about 50% from its lows. This has primarily been due to the fact that the end of the SEC vs Ripple lawsuit might be close at hand and a final decision could be out soon. Along with that, Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz announced on 1 November that it is adding NFTs onto the XRP ledger. The XLS-20, which is the standard for XRPL NFTs, is now enabled on the XRP ledger mainnet.

On-chain and technicals for XRP also seem to be on the bullish side and hence is news supports the market sentiments, we could see a major rally in this crypto after a very long time.

