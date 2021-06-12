scorecardresearch
Bitcoin slumps 5.71% to $35,210, Ether drops 2.5%

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.7% from its 2021 high of $64,895.22 on April 14

