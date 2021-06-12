Bitcoin slumps 5.71% to $35,210, Ether drops 2.5%

Bitcoin dropped 5.71% to $35,210 at 0600 GMT on Saturday, losing $2,131.11 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 45.7% from its 2021 high of $64,895.22 on April 14.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 2.54% to $2,293.26 on Saturday, losing $59.84 from its previous close.

