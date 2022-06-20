scorecardresearch
Crude oil prices rise to Rs 8,467 per barrel

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Crude oil prices on Monday rose by Rs 94 to Rs 8,467 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery traded higher by Rs 94 or 1.12 per cent at Rs 8,467 per barrel in 3,978 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.07 per cent at USD 109.64 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.06 per cent higher at USD 113.19 per barrel in New York.

 

 

 

 

