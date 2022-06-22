Gold falls to Rs 205; silver tumbles down by Rs 926

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 205 to Rs 50,487 per 10 gram in line with a decline in international rates of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,692 per 10 gram.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 926 to Rs 59,959 per kg from Rs 60,885 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,825 per ounce while silver was trading flat at $21.28 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.41 percent down at $1,825 per ounce on Wednesday. Gold prices are struggling on a stronger dollar and weaker bond yields," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

