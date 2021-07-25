Gold imports jump multi-fold tp $7.9 bn in Q1 of FY22

Gold imports, which have a bearing on the country's current account deficit, jumped multi-fold to $7.9 billion (Rs 58,572.99 crore) during the April-June 2021 quarter due to low base effect in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from the Commerce Ministry. Imports of the yellow metal had plunged to $688 million (Rs 5,208.41 crore) in the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

Silver imports, however, dipped by 93.7 per cent to $39.4 million.

Significant increase in the gold imports has led to widening of the country's trade deficit, difference between imports and exports, to about $31 billion during April-June this fiscal.

India is the largest importer of gold, which mainly caters to the demand of the jewellery industry. In volume terms, the country imports 800-900 tonnes of gold annually.

Gems and jewellery exports increased to $9.1 billion during the first three months of the current fiscal as against $2.7 billion in the same period previous year.

