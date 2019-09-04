Gold maintains uptrend on global cues, silver jumps Rs 2,070

Gold continued its rally for the second consecutive day, climbing Rs 122 to Rs 39,248 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday following overnight gains in the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also maintained the rising trend and zoomed Rs 2,070 to Rs 50,125 per kilogram.

Gold prices for 24 karat rose to Rs 39,248 per 10 gram from the previous close of Rs 39,126 per 10 gram on Tuesday.

Tracking firm trends in the domestic market, silver prices also jumped to Rs 50,125 per kg from the previous close of Rs 48,055 per kg on Tuesday.

"Spot gold prices in Delhi were quoting higher in morning by Rs 122 with overnight rally in global gold prices," Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities said.

In the international market, gold prices were fell to USD 1,537 an ounce in New York while silver quoted marginally higher at USD 19.27 an ounce.

