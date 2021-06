Gold price today: MCX Gold surges on spot demand

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 254 to Rs 45,800 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators indulged in creating fresh positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 254, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 45,800 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,136 lots.

The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 280, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 45,937 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 5,650 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants on spot demand mainly led to rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Globally, gold prices rose 0.88 per cent to USD 1,728.40 per ounce in New York.

