Gold, silver prices inch higher ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, amid a weaker dollar

Gold prices for both 22 and 24 carat weights have increased marginally to Rs 46,610 and Rs 50,830, respectively in the domestic markets despite looming inflation fears and Fed rate hike across the world. On Tuesday, one gram of 22 carat gold is being sold at Rs 4,661, up from Rs 4,660 a day ago. Meanwhile, an equal quantity of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 5,083, as against Rs 5,083 on Monday. Silver prices touched to Rs 60,500 per kg.

In the international market, gold continues to struggle even in light of a strong decline in the US dollar. Gold had respectable gains in New York trading on Monday, but gave up those gains in Globex trading. Dollar weakness was a major contributor in supporting gold prices from moving lower. Currently, the dollar is down 1.182 points or -1.04 per cent and fixed at 112.025.

Also read: You can now lease your digital gold to earn extra return; here is how it works

In the international market, Spot gold held its ground at $1,651.75 per ounce, as of 0118 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.3 per cent at $1,658.30. The dollar index was flat in Asian hours, having fallen 1 per cent overnight, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also eased.

Domestic prices

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,680 per 10 gram, while 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 46,460, respectively. In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 50,830 and Rs 46,610 per 10 gm, respectively.

In Chennai, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 51,170 and Rs 46,910, respectively.

Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates 24-Carat Gold Rates Chennai Rs 46,910 Rs 51,170 Mumbai Rs 46,460 Rs 50,680 Delhi Rs 46,460 Rs 50,830 Kolkata Rs 46,750 Rs 51,000 Bangalore Rs 46,510 Rs 50,730 Hyderabad Rs 46,460 Rs 50,680

Gold futures

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset. A fourth straight 75-basis-point Fed interest rate hike is expected next month after data last week showed inflation increasing strongly in September.

Even though gold prices rebounded on Monday, hopes for a durable rebound for the yellow metal — and, increasingly, other commodities as well — dimmed as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve will continue with its hawkish rate rise into the first quarter of 2023, potentially heading towards a global economic slowdown.

Also read: How to Invest in digital gold this festive season: 4 instruments one can look at

Experts feel the price of gold is highly influenced by the dollar index, which is at a decades-high at present.

Overall, the recent economic data hasn’t offered much of hope to gold traders but that could change over the coming months. The central banks are expected to stop hiking their rates, which could favour gold, especially as the economy falters.