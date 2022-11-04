Gold, silver prices today: Gold feels the heat after US Fed rate hike, prices drop to Rs 50,940, silver prices at Rs 58,400

Gold prices dropped on Friday in the domestic markets after a hawkish Fed rate hike on November 2. On November 4, Friday, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 50,940. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,690 on average. One kilogram of silver can be purchased for Rs 58,400.

In the international market, gold is staring at a second straight weekly drop after the US Fed Reserve’s stern policy to tame inflation, which has dimmed the outlook for the yellow metal, which is a non-yielding asset. On Friday, spot gold rose up 0.4 per cent at $1,635.71 per ounce. Overall, it has lost 0.4 per cent this week especially after the Fed rate hike. US gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,638.20.

The US dollar index, which is a benchmark to measure the international value of the US dollar, was down 0.2 per cent. But experts feel it will bounce back for its biggest weekly gain in more than a month. US Treasury yields hovered slightly above the 4 per cent mark.

"Bullion prices ended lower on Thursday, with gold hitting a six-week low. On the other hand, silver prices rebounded to come off the day's lows. Sharp gains in the US dollar index and rising treasury yields, along with lower crude oil prices, exerted pressure on the precious metals. On Friday, the US economic calendar will reveal employment figures with the Nonfarm Payrolls October’s report. Investors will be eyeing the unemployment rate and salaries that could flash signals of weakening in the labor market," said Rahul Kalantri, Vice President, Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

Domestic prices

Gold prices change daily due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges, which vary from state to state. On Wednesday, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata can be bought and sold at Rs 50,940. In Delhi, the same amount of gold can be bought at Rs 51,190 in New Delhi, whereas in Chennai, one can buy it for Rs 51,430.

The prices for 22-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Chennai are Rs 46,690, Rs 46,690, Rs 46,840, and Rs 47,140, respectively.

Cities 22-Carat Gold Rates 24-Carat Gold Rates Chennai Rs 47,140 Rs 51,430 Mumbai Rs 46,690 Rs 50,940 Delhi Rs 46,840 Rs 51,190 Kolkata Rs 46,690 Rs 50,940 Bangalore Rs 46,740 Rs 51,170 Hyderabad Rs 46,690 Rs 50,940

"Gold has support at $1624-1616, while resistance is at $1648-1658. Silver has support at $18.95-18.78, while resistance is at $19.58-19.72. In INR terms gold has support at Rs 50,020-49,850, while resistance is at Rs 50,440, 51,610. Silver has support at Rs 57,680-57,210, while resistance is at Rs 58,780–59,210," Kalantri added.

Gold prices rebound

A Reuters poll earlier this week stated that gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, showing some improvement from the current levels as experts see an end to US interest rate hikes, which will revive the interest in bullions.

This year, Gold dropped from more than $2,000 level in March to around $1,650 at present due to hawkish Fed rate hikes to tame inflation in the US market. Other central banks too have raised interest rates rapidly to tackle inflation.

For the layman, higher rates put pressure on the price of gold, as investors tend to invest in assets such as government bonds and the dollar, or assets that can yield better returns in times of uncertainty and market volatility.