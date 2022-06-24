Gold slumps by Rs 70; silver drops by Rs 621

Gold prices declined by Rs 70 to Rs 50,557 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday, according to HDFC securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 50,627 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also declined by Rs 621 to Rs 59,077 per kg from Rs 59,698 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 70 reflecting overnight fall in COMEX gold prices," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,828 per ounce and silver was flat at $20.97 per ounce. Spot gold prices were up 0.33 percent at COMEX, Patel added.

