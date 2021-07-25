MCX posts 29% drop in net profit in Q1FY22

Leading commodity bourse MCX has posted a 29.47 per cent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 39.80 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 56.43 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, according to a late night BSE filing.

Income declined to Rs 108.94 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 122.70 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 57.47 crore as against Rs 51.35 crore in the said period.

According to MCX, "Based on current assessment, the management is of the view that impact of COVlD-19 on the operations of the Group and the carrying value of its assets and liabilities is minimal."

With regard to a dispute with a software vendor that was to develop a trading system for the spot market, MCX said, "...the holding company and the software vendor are in the final stages of reaching an amicable out of court resolution whereby the holding company would be provided the rights to the trading software on the payment of the outstanding invoices."

Accordingly, the software vendor has extended the pause on the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), the exchange said in the filing.

Further, MCX is also exploring other third-party readymade solutions for the spot platform, it added.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, MCX said its average daily turnover (ADT) of commodity futures contracts traded on on its platform increased by 21 per cent to Rs 28,031 crore from Rs 23,129 crore in the year-ago period.

A total quantity of 22,863 tonne of base metals was delivered during the first quarter of the current fiscal vis-a-vis 21,028.5 tonne in the year-ago period through the exchange mechanism, it added.



MCX's market share in commodity futures turnover stood at 92.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2021-22 fiscal.