Petrol and diesel prices on July 13: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 13: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, July 13, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel following suit at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained for Rs 94.24 per litre.

There were minor price fluctuations in some states like, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana as the prices of petrol and diesel change from state to state as the prices are inclusive of levies, such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

The petrol price in Ghaziabad was down by 14 paise and is available for Rs 96.44 a litre, while diesel has fallen by 13 paise to Rs 89.62 a litre.

In Patna, petrol became costlier by 12 paise and is being sold for Rs 107.54 a litre, while diesel has gone up by 11 paise to Rs 94.32 a litre.

Gurugram also saw some price correction. Petrol price has gone down by 19 paise to Rs 96.99 a litre, and diesel has gone down by 19 paise and can be bought for Rs 89.86 a litre.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.99

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 96.20

Diesel: Rs 84.26

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.99

Diesel: Rs 89.86

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.56

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Oil prices climbed on Thursday after US inflation and economic data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve may have fewer interest rate hikes in store and Chinese trade data showed monthly oil imports were the second-highest on record in June.

Brent crude futures gained 36 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $80.47 per barrel by 0400 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 29 cents, or 0.4%, at $76.04, Reuters reported.

"Crude oil extended its gains in the backdrop of a moderating U.S. inflation in June. WTI prices crossed $75 a barrel and Brent prices also breached $80 per barrel in the international markets. The dollar index slipped to three month lows after U.S. CPI inflation slipped to 3.0 per cent in June on a yearly basis. OPEC+ output cuts are also supporting crude oil prices. However, an increase in the U.S. crude oil stocks limited gains. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $74.10–73.50 and resistance at $75.80–76.40 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,110-6,020, while resistance is at Rs6,310–6,380," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

Also read: 72% expats in India satisfied with their financial situation; majority unhappy with air quality, safety: Survey

Also read: Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin holds st $30,000; Ethereum below $1,900; BNB & Polkadot fall 3% each