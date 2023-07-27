Petrol, diesel prices for July 27: Check revised rates for your city here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 27: Indian oil companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, July 27, in all major cities almost at the same level with minor tweaks in some states.

On Thursday, after the daily revision of prices, petrol in Delhi is available for Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol can be bought for Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

While petrol in Kolkata is Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, saw some minor tweaks. Petrol price has fallen by 35 paise to Rs 96.65 a liter in Noida, while diesel has become cheaper by 32 paise to reach Rs 89.82 a litre. Petrol became costlier by 29 paise in Gurugram and is being sold at Rs 97.00 a litre. Diesel has also become expensive by 29 paise to Rs 89.88 a liter here. In Jaipur, petrol fell by 16 paise to Rs 108.45 a liter and diesel by 14 paise to Rs 93.69 a litre.

Indian oil companies announce petrol and diesel rates for each day at 6 am, whether new or unchanged. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among other factors.

Here’s the new list of revised rates:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.89

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global crude oil

Oil prices rose on Thursday as investors focused on expectations of tighter supplies from top oil producers, helping reverse earlier losses that were driven by worries that the hike in interest rates by the US will hurt demand, Reuters reported. The promise of economic stimulus in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, also pushed the market up.

Brent crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $83.28 barrel by 0101 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $79.26, up 48 cents, or 0.6 per cent.

On Wednesday, oil prices edged lower after data showed US crude inventories fell less than expected and the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, leaving the door open to another hike.

"Crude oil inventories declined by 0.6 million barrels last week against the expected decline of 2.35 million barrels. Lower than expected decline in the U.S. oil stocks and interest rate hikes by the U.S. Fed triggered profit taking in crude oil. However, the dollar index cooled off after the FOMC meeting while supply concerns from the OPEC+ nations aided oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $78.50–77.80 and resistance is at $80.20–80.90 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,410-6,340, while resistance is at Rs 6,590–6,650," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

