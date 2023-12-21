Petrol, diesel prices today, December 21: Rates are stable in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai; some cities see minor revision

Petrol and diesel prices on December 21: Indian oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices unchanged in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Thursday, December 21. There were minor tweaks in some states, such as West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre inclusive of taxes, diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre with taxes. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

Price revision

There was price revision in some states, such as West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa.

In West Bengal, petrol price was hiked by 42 paise and diesel by 39 paise. In Himachal Pradesh, the price of petrol was increased by 28 paise and diesel by 26 paise. Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa also saw slight upward revision in prices.

In Punjab, petrol has become cheaper by 27 paise and diesel by 25 paise. There is a slight decline in the prices of petrol and diesel in Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also.

Revised fuel price chart

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.84

Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.59

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Indian oil marketing companies — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) — have not revised pump prices at their end since early April of last year, even when global crude oil and fuel prices surged due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The last major price revision was done by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, when she slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Crude oil

Oil prices fell on December 21 and are on track to snap a three-day winning streak, as concerns over low demand following a surprise US crude inventory build outweighed jitters over global trade disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $79.48 a barrel by 0303 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74 a barrel, also down 22 cents or 0.3 per cent.