Petrol, diesel updated price chart on October 10: Check current rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices on October 10: Petrol and diesel prices largely remained unchanged on October 10 (Tuesday). Fuel rates have been steady for a year now after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel in May 2022.

At present, Delhi's petrol rate is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is sold for Rs 106.31 and diesel rate is Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the petrol price is constant at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Some cities and states saw some minor corrections in rates of petrol and diesel. Some cities even saw prices pass the Rs 100 mark. In Bihar, the petrol price is at Rs 107.74 per liter. In Jharkhand, petrol is being sold for Rs 100.18. In Andhra Pradesh, the price of petrol is Rs 111.45 per liter.

The rates are revised every day at 6 am on the day. The prices vary from state to state as the state government imposes various levies, such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 90.05

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.57

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices

On Monday, Moody's Investors Service said petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to be increased despite firming raw material costs because of upcoming general elections next year.

It observed that state-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) — which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, have kept petrol and diesel prices on freeze for a record 18 months in a row despite the raw material (crude oil) cost surging last year, leading to heavy losses in first half of 2022-23 fiscal year before easing oil prices propelled them to profitability.

"High crude oil prices will weaken the profitability of the three state-owned oil marketing companies in India — IOC, BPCL and HPCL," Moody's said in a report.

"The three companies will have limited flexibility to pass on higher raw material costs by increasing the retail selling prices of petrol and diesel in the current fiscal year because of upcoming elections in May 2024."

The OMCs' marketing margins — the difference between their net realized prices and international prices — have already weakened significantly from the high levels seen in the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (1Q fiscal 2024). Marketing margins on diesel turned negative since August while margins on petrol have narrowed considerably over the same period as international prices increased.

"The increase in raw material costs comes after the price of crude oil jumped around 17% to more than $90 per barrel in September, from an average of $78 a barrel in 1Q fiscal 2024," Moody's said. "An extension in production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) of around 1 million barrels a day until December 2023, combined with Russia's extended export cuts of around 300,000 barrels a day over the same period have driven oil prices higher."

Nonetheless, high oil prices are unlikely to be sustained for long as global growth weakens, it said.

On Tuesday (October 10), oil prices slumped slightly after gaining more than 4 per cent in the previous session as markets weighed the potential for supply disruptions as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continued. Brent crude fell 18 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to $87.97 a barrel at 0017 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude eased 16 cents or 0.2 per cent to $86.22 a barrel.