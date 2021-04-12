With 1.68 lakh news cases, India now 2nd most COVID-hit country after US

India reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases overnight, data from the Union Health Ministry showed on Monday. The caseload is higher than the 1.52 lakh new infections reported on Saturday. With a rapid rise in cases, India is now the world's second most affected country in terms of coronavirus. The US, with 3.1 crore cases, stands on top, followed by India and Brazil.

Around 75,086 were discharged and 904 patients were reported dead in the last 24 hours. With this, the total case tally stands at 1.3 crore.

Total recoveries are at 1.2 crore. Active cases stand at 12 lakh and 1.7 lakh people have died in India so far. Under the country's mass vaccination programme, India has inoculated 10.4 crore people so far. The country's active COVID-19 cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time on Sunday.

Amid an unprecedented burden on health infrastructure in 15 states and Delhi, which is witnessing an upward trajectory, authorities have started reserving more COVID hospitals and taking steps to address any shortage of medical supplies, besides enhancing curbs on the movement of people.

The Centre also announced a ban on the export of Remdesivir, used in coronavirus treatment and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), and asked all domestic manufacturers to display on their website details of their stockists and distributors. The action came after some states reported a shortage of drugs.

While the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10 crore after 85 days, the 'Tika Utsav' or a special 'vaccination festival', a four-day exercise, that started on April 11, will go on till April 14. The massive vaccination push, dubbed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the beginning of another major war against coronavirus, was launched on Sunday in a bid to abate the rapid surge.

"Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this, the society and administration have to make full efforts," PM Modi said while pitching for "zero vaccine waste" and urging people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of India's active COVID-19 cases, where Maharashtra alone accounts for 48.57 per cent, says the Union Health Ministry data.

Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal are also displaying an upward graph of daily new cases.

