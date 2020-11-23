25-30 crore Indians to receive COVID-19 vaccine by September 2021: Health Minister

Union Cabinet Minister of Health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that by September 2021 25-30 crore Indians will have been administered with the vaccine for Covid-19.

Speaking exclusively to AajTak and India Today regarding India's vaccination road map, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said India will get a vaccine in the first three months of 2021 and that of the total 250 vaccine candidates in the world, 30 are looking to manufacture in India, out of which five are already in clinical trial phase in India.

On who will get priority when the vaccines are rolled out, Harsh Vardhan said that it is the health workers who are to be administered with a coronavirus vaccine first, and that a list of their data is being prepared for the same. Along with the health workers, front line workers such as the police, paramilitary, those involved in sanitisation, and those above 65 years in age will also be the first ones to get vaccinated in India.

The second group in line to get vaccine shots will include those above 50 years in age and comorbidity patients, Harsh Vardhan said. "Vaccine efficacy and safety are the two most important agenda for (the) government," he added.

ALSO READ: PM Modi likely to discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy with states tomorrow

Regarding the increasing Covid cases in Delhi, the Health Minister highlighted the Center's interventions to bring the situation under control in the national capital. "All kinds of information was given to the Delhi government. The result has been that the risk of coronavirus has decreased now that we have interfered again. The emphasis is on increasing the Covid-19 tests," Vardhan said. Apart from commenting on the Delhi government's abilities to curb the spread, Vardhan also added that it is also the responsibility of the people of Delhi to help control the coronavirus spread.

"Due to the negligence of some educated people, Delhiites are suffering. The capability of RT-PCR has been enhanced. Mobile testing vans are being launched. We are doing whatever we could," he said. "Tests should be done at super spreader places. Pollution is also a big problem in Delhi. I had already warned people. The problem has reduced in many states. We are in touch with all governments," Vardhan added.

Harsh Vardhan also mentioned that even after witnessing the worst, India's recovery rate is the highest in the world with over 85 lakh recovered patients out of the total 91 lakh confirmed cases in the country so far. He, however, added that the coronavirus situation in some cities is worrisome. "Coronavirus cases have increased lately. We warned people. People have been instructed to follow the basic protocol. The first case came on January 30, after which, we began contact tracing. Our teams are going everywhere," he said.

ALSO READ: Reformed multilateralism imperative for sustainable recovery in post-COVID world: PM Modi