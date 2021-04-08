Noida administration imposes night curfew till April 17

The Noida administration has imposed night prohibition or regulation order in the district from 10pm to 5am till April 17. All movement of essential goods or commodities and essential or medical services will be exempted under the night curfew orders.

The decision to impose night curfew has been taken in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the city. Officials said there's an increase in positivity rate in Noida, which is why the administration has decided to impose night curfew.

The district collector and magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas LY said all government, private educational institutes (except medical, paramedical and nursing) including coaching institutes will be barred from holding physical classes till April 17.

"However, all exams including practicals shall be held as per schedule and are exempted from his order," the order said. There will be intensive enforcement of masks and other Covid protocols in public places, including workplaces, by police or incident commanders and the department concerned, the order adds.

Noida recorded 125 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 26,697, the official data suggests. The active cases rose to 652 from 579 the previous day. Forty-nine more patients recuperated, taking the number of recoveries to 25,952, adds the data. Noida has a death toll of 93 with a mortality rate of 0.34 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 97.20 per cent on Wednesday.

The night curfew orders from the Noida administration comes two days after the Delhi government imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. Both the cities have seen a rapid rise in Covid cases.

