Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: DMK MLA Anbazhagan dies due to COVID-19

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, who was suffering from COVID-19 passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, becoming the first high-profile casualty of the deadly virus in the state. He was admitted to

Dr Rela Hospital, a private hospital in Chennai, after he developed "severe acute respiratory distress" on June 3.

After testing positive, he was put on ventilator support, though his condition worsened.

"His oxygen requirement has gone up once again and his cardiac function also is deteriorating requiring medicine support for blood pressure. His existing chronic kidney disease is also worsening. His condition currently is described as critical," the hospital administration said in statement, describing his situation before his death, reported NDTV.

The DMK alleged that Anbazhagan was infected with the virus following his participation in the AIADMK government's relief work programmes for poor people stuck in lockdown.

Tamil Nadu is one of the most affected Indian states when it comes to coronavirus pandemic in India. In Tamil Nadu, 34,914 people have been affected by COVID-19 so far, including 16,282 active patients, 18,325 recoveries and 307 deaths.

India has reported as many as 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours since Tuesday. This takes its overall coronavirus tally to 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 1,35,206 recoveries and 7,745 deaths, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

