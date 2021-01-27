Coronavirus update: 12,689 new Covid-19 cases registered, total cases surge to 1,06,89,527

India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,06,89,527 with 12,689 new cases in a day, while 1,03,59,305 people have recuperated from the infection so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.91 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

With 137 more fatalities, the death toll reached 1,53,724, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

There are 1,76,498 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprise 1.65 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 19,36,13,120 samples have been tested up to January 26 with 5,50,426 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Also Read: COVID-19 death toll crosses 100,000-mark in UK