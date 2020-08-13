Coronavirus update: 66,999 new cases, 942 deaths in 24 hours; total tally nears 24 lakh

India has recorded the biggest spike of 66,999 cases and 942 deaths in the past 24 hours. With this rise, India's case tally has reached 23,96,638, including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 recoveries and 47,033 deaths, the latest data from the Ministry of Health says. The total number of samples tested up to August 12 stand at 2,68,45,688, including 8,30,391 samples tested in on Wednesday alone.

Maharashtra, which is the most affected stated in terms of coronavirus cases, has total 1,47,820 active cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.

Though COVID-19 cases in India are increasing every day, India's recovery rate is also improving. In total, India has over 27.27 per cent active cases, 70.77 per cent recoveries and 1.96 per cent deaths. India on Wednesday recorded a single-day spike of 60,963 cases and 834 deaths.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected over 2 crore people, of which 1.22 crore people have recovered and 7.4 lakh people have died, Johns Hopkins University data suggests.

India is the third worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 193 days ago on 1/30/2020. In the last 15 days, India recorded around 9 lakh new cases. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing an upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

While the US tops the tally with 5,197,118 COVID-19 cases, Brazil's COVID-19 count stands at 3,164,785.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1050

Andhra Pradesh 90425

Arunachal Pradesh 768

Assam 21629

Bihar 30119

Chandigarh 702

Chhattisgarh 3881

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 446

Delhi 10946

Goa 3194

Gujarat 14184

Haryana 6827

Himachal Pradesh 1256

Jammu and Kashmir 7392

Jharkhand 8731

Karnataka 80351

Kerala 13096

Ladakh 528

Madhya Pradesh 9317

Maharashtra 147820

Manipur 1739

Meghalaya 656

Mizoram 319

Nagaland 1997

Odisha 13888

Puducherry 2609

Punjab 9022

Rajasthan 13630

Sikkim 379

Tamil Nadu 52929

Telangana 22736

Tripura 1647

Uttarakhand 4059

Uttar Pradesh 49347

West Bengal 26003

Total 653622



