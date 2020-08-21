Coronavirus update: 68,898 new COVID-19 cases, 983 deaths in 24 hours; tally 29 lakh

India has recorded a fresh spike of 68,898 new COVID-19 cases and 983 deaths in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 29,05,824, including 6,92,028 active cases, 21,58,947 recoveries and 54,849 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research data, of the total 3,34,67,237 tests conducted so far, 8,05,985 were done on Thursday alone.

Around 74.3 per cent of patients have been discharged in India so far, and active cases stand at 23.82 per cent. The death tally accounts for 1.89 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 14,492 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 6,43,289, the state health department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 6,43,289, deaths 21,359, recoveries 4,59,124, active cases 1,62,491 and people tested so far 34,14,809. Delhi recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.57 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,257, according to the latest bulletin of the health department.

In its second seroprevalence survey, the Delhi government has found that anti-bodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 per cent people. In Tamil Nadu, the total active cases stand at 53,283, while recovered patients' tally has improved to 3,01,913. The state has reported 6,239 deaths. World over, coronavirus cases have surged to 22,862,465, including 797,117 deaths. As many as 15,517,694 have also recovered across the world so far. The US tops the tally with 5,746,272 COVID-19 cases, followed by Brazil with 3,505,097 cases. India is the third most affected country.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1011

Andhra Pradesh 87177

Arunachal Pradesh 968

Assam 22711

Bihar 26789

Chandigarh 1094

Chhattisgarh 6594

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 401

Delhi 11271

Goa 3910

Gujarat 14308

Haryana 7555

Himachal Pradesh 1430

Jammu and Kashmir 6914

Jharkhand 9410

Karnataka 82165

Kerala 18184

Ladakh 623

Madhya Pradesh 10782

Maharashtra 162806

Manipur 1905

Meghalaya 925

Mizoram 493

Nagaland 1654

Odisha 21063

Puducherry 3521

Punjab 13830

Rajasthan 14508

Sikkim 460

Tamil Nadu 53283

Telengana 21687

Tripura 2373

Uttarakhand 4016

Uttar Pradesh 48511

West Bengal 27696

Total 692028

