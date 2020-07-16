Coronavirus update: Biggest spike of 32,695 new cases, 606 deaths in 24 hours; India tally reaches 9.68 lakh

India reported the highest single-day spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the country stand at 9,68,876, including 3,31,146 active cases, 6,12,815 recoveries and 24,915 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data suggests. A total of 1,27,39,490 samples were tested for COVID19 till July 15. Of these 3,26,826 samples were tested yesterday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This is the sixth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000, which can be attributed to the high number of daily tests being conducted across the country.

Maharashtra's tally stands at 2,75,640, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 10,928. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu -- the second-most affected state from corona infection -- has recorded 1,51,820 cases. National capital Delhi has registered 1,16,993 positive cases of coronavirus to date, including 17,807 active cases, 95,699 recoveries and 3,487 deaths.

Karnataka has reported over 47,200 cases. According to the state health department, the active case count has surged to 27,859, while the death toll has reached 928. The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal has climbed to 1,000. The state's total tally stands at 34,427.

With the continuous rise in cases, various states are re-imposing curbs. Uttar Pradesh government decided to implement strict restrictions across the state on weekends to check the spread of coronavirus, joining Karnataka and Tamil Nadu which have been imposing Sunday lockdown. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Bihar were among the states that have already announced area-wise lockdown for a different duration. The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a comprehensive lockdown in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from July 13-23. The state had imposed similar curbs in areas around the state capital Mumbai.

The central government has said there is no community spread of coronavirus in India and that early detection of COVID-19 cases through widespread testing, surveillance and clinical management has resulted in India having one of the lowest fatality rates at 2.66 per cent. As per the Health Ministry, more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities. Meanwhile, the global tally due to the coronavirus pandemic has surged to 13,692,919, including 586,845 deaths.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Hospitals can't deny cashless claims, says IRDAI