Coronavirus update: India COVID-19 tally crosses 24.6 lakh; 64,533 new cases, 1,007 deaths in 24 hours

India has recorded a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 recoveries and 48,040 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data suggests.
The higher number of cases per day can be attributed to the rise in daily testing by the government. Of the total 2.7 crore tests conducted so far, 8.4 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday alone. India rising COVID-19 tally may soon push it to the number one spot, surpassing the US and Brazil, but the improving recovery rate is a breather for the government.
As of today, India's active patients are 26.88 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases, while recoveries have improved to 71.17 per cent and death rate stands at 1.95 per cent. Maharashtra has a maximum of 1.5 lakh active cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh (90,780) and Karnataka (78,345).
The state of Maharashtra has reported maximum 19,063 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (5,397) and Delhi (4,167). Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected over 2.1 crore people, of which 1.39 crore people have recovered and 7.5 lakh people have died, Johns Hopkins University data suggests.
The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 194 days ago on 1/30/2020. In the last 15 days, India recorded around 9.6 lakh new cases. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing a continuous upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases.
While the US tops the tally with 5,415,666 COVID-19 cases, Brazil's COVID-19 count stands at 3,229,621.
Also read: Coronavirus update: India records 60,963 new cases, 834 deaths; tally surges to 23,29,639
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091
- Andhra Pradesh 90780
- Arunachal Pradesh 790
- Assam 22243
- Bihar 31483
- Chandigarh 739
- Chhattisgarh 4165
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 458
- Delhi 10975
- Goa 3491
- Gujarat 14210
- Haryana 6820
- Himachal Pradesh 1362
- Jammu and Kashmir 7138
- Jharkhand 7828
- Karnataka 78345
- Kerala 13891
- Ladakh 558
- Madhya Pradesh 9718
- Maharashtra 150105
- Manipur 1804
- Meghalaya 640
- Mizoram 306
- Nagaland 2021
- Odisha 14438
- Puducherry 2750
- Punjab 9391
- Rajasthan 14762
- Sikkim 349
- Tamil Nadu 53499
- Telengana 23438
- Tripura 1706
- Uttarakhand 4145
- Uttar Pradesh 49709
- West Bengal 26447
Total: 661595