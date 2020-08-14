Coronavirus update: India COVID-19 tally crosses 24.6 lakh; 64,533 new cases, 1,007 deaths in 24 hours

India has recorded a spike of 64,553 cases and 1,007 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the COVID-19 tally in the country has risen to 24,61,191, including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 recoveries and 48,040 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare data suggests.

The higher number of cases per day can be attributed to the rise in daily testing by the government. Of the total 2.7 crore tests conducted so far, 8.4 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday alone. India rising COVID-19 tally may soon push it to the number one spot, surpassing the US and Brazil, but the improving recovery rate is a breather for the government.

As of today, India's active patients are 26.88 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases, while recoveries have improved to 71.17 per cent and death rate stands at 1.95 per cent. Maharashtra has a maximum of 1.5 lakh active cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh (90,780) and Karnataka (78,345).

The state of Maharashtra has reported maximum 19,063 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu (5,397) and Delhi (4,167). Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected over 2.1 crore people, of which 1.39 crore people have recovered and 7.5 lakh people have died, Johns Hopkins University data suggests.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 194 days ago on 1/30/2020. In the last 15 days, India recorded around 9.6 lakh new cases. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing a continuous upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

While the US tops the tally with 5,415,666 COVID-19 cases, Brazil's COVID-19 count stands at 3,229,621.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1091

Andhra Pradesh 90780

Arunachal Pradesh 790

Assam 22243

Bihar 31483

Chandigarh 739

Chhattisgarh 4165

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 458

Delhi 10975

Goa 3491

Gujarat 14210

Haryana 6820

Himachal Pradesh 1362

Jammu and Kashmir 7138

Jharkhand 7828

Karnataka 78345

Kerala 13891

Ladakh 558

Madhya Pradesh 9718

Maharashtra 150105

Manipur 1804

Meghalaya 640

Mizoram 306

Nagaland 2021

Odisha 14438

Puducherry 2750

Punjab 9391

Rajasthan 14762

Sikkim 349

Tamil Nadu 53499

Telengana 23438

Tripura 1706

Uttarakhand 4145

Uttar Pradesh 49709

West Bengal 26447

Total: 661595