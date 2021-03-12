COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra: Night curfew in Pune; schools, colleges to remain close till March 31

Pune has imposed night curfew due to the surge in coronavirus cases. The night curfew in the city will start on Friday from 11 pm to 6 am on Saturday.

Schools and colleges will also remain shut in the Pune until March 31 while hotels and bars will remain closed from 11 pm to 6 am. Malls and theatres will also remain closed between 10 pm to 6 am. All gardens under Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be closed in the evening hours. Wedding, funeral, and other ceremonies are allowed to have only 50 persons.

FIR will be reregistered in case of violation of rules and premises will be sealed. Roadside eateries will not be allowed to have more than five customers at a time.

On the other hand, administration in Akola has announced a complete lockdown from Friday evening. Akola will see lockdown starting 8 pm on Friday till 8 am on Monday.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In Nagpur, the district administration has imposed 'strict lockdown' from March 15 to 21. During the lockdown, private offices will remain closed, while government offices will work at 25 per cent capacity.

Maharashtra has been recording a substantial rise in coronavirus cases of late. The state on Thursday recorded 14,317 fresh infection cases, which is not only the highest so far in 2021, but also since October 7 last year. The overall case count till Thursday night was 22,66,374.

