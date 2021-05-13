Covid-19 crisis: 16 doctors in UP resign alleging 'misbehaviour' by officials

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in India, 16 senior doctors posted in charge of primary and community health centres in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh resigned on Wednesday evening.

The doctors, posted at community health centres and primary health centres across the district submitted their resignation to Dr. Ashutosh Kumar, the chief medical officer of Unnao. The doctors alleged that they were being subjected to punitive orders, indecent behaviour, and non-cooperation by the senior officials in the administration. They also added that the administrative officials were taking penal action against their colleagues without any explanation or discussion.

In addition to the resignation, the doctors have also submitted a memorandum to Deputy CMO Dr. Tanmay. The doctors have claimed that even though they were discharging their responsibilities with full devotion during the Covid-19 pandemic, the administrative officials adopted a dictatorial attitude and were issuing punitive orders.

Speaking to India Today TV, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, PHC in charge Ganjamuradabad, said that they were upset with the way they were being treated.

"Be it RT-PCR sample, Covid vaccination drive, or any other programme, the officials issue immediate targets. We are all working with utmost dedication to control the Covid-19 pandemic but the department is harassing and issuing punitive orders against the medical officers," Dr. Sanjeev Kumar said.

Dr. Manoj, another CHC in charge, said that two of his colleagues, heading health centres in Asoha and Fatehpur Chaurasi were removed from their posts without any explanation or a chance for clarification and were shifted to the Covid command control room.

"All CHC in-charges suffer from these kinds of unilateral actions. This at a time when some doctors and health workers have died due to Covid infection while serving patients," he added.

Speaking on the mass resignation, Dr. Ashutosh Kumar said that he was not aware of it. He further stated that no action has been taken on the doctor's resignation yet as the doctors have not handed over the letter to him.

"A decision will be taken only after talks with the district magistrate, likely on Thursday," he added.