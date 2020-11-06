COVID-19 strikes Andhra Pradesh schools; 575 students, 829 teachers test positive after reopening

Days after schools in Andhra Pradesh reopened on November 2 for class 9-12 students, around 575 students and 829 teachers have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Out of the 9.75 lakh students registered for class 9 and 10, 3.93 lakh students attended classes whereas approximately 99,000 teachers out of 1.1 lakh teachers attended schools on Wednesday, according to the state education department.

According to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, "Tough measures have been initiated to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in government schools." He added a review of the management of classes 9 and 10 will take place after three weeks and a decision shall be taken in view of the number of COVID cases being reported.

This figure is not alarming when compared with the number of students who are attending schools, though precautions are being taken to ensure COVID-19 protocols are in place in every institution, state Commissioner of School V Chinna Veerabhadrudu was quoted by PTI as saying.

Attendance of students was teetering on 40 per cent even though 98 per cent schools have reopened. Parents are still fearful of the deadly virus despite all the precautions in place. All educational institutions across the country were closed since March, when a nationwide lockdown was declared to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has reported a total of 8,35,953 coronavirus cases. Out of these, 8,07,318 people have been cured and discharged whereas the number of active cases stands at 21,878, as of Friday. COVID-19 has claimed 6,757 lives in Andhra Pradesh, according to Union Health Ministry's coronavirus dashboard.

