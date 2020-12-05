COVID-19 update: 36,000 new cases, 512 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate 94.28%

Total coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96 lakh-mark on Saturday. A total of 90, 58,822 people recovered from the disease, with 42,533 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 94.28 per cent.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 96, 08,211, with over 36,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours, while 1, 39,700 people have succumbed to the contagion so far.

The COVID-19 fatality rate is 1.45 per cent in India, with 512 new deaths in last 24 hours. The 512 new deaths include 127 from Maharashtra, 73 from Delhi, 52 from West Bengal, 29 each from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, 20 from Punjab, 15 from Chhattisgarh and 13 from Karnataka.

Total number of active cases currently stands at 4, 09,689 across the country, which comprises 4.26 per cent of the total caseload. Meanwhile, a cumulative total of 14, 58, 85,512 samples has been tested so far, out of which 11, 57,763 samples were tested on December 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the vaccination drive will begin as soon as scientists give approval. He said that health and essential workers and older population suffering from serious ailments will be prioritised for vaccination. During an all party-meet on Friday, he had said nearly eight vaccine candidates, out of which three are indigeneously developed, are undergoing trials.

