Goa's vaccination drive to restart on Friday

A consignment of 18,000 vaccine doses against COVID-19 reached Goa by a flight from Mumbai on Wednesday morning and the immunisation drive in the state will resume from Friday, a senior health department official said.

The vaccination process began in the state last Saturday at seven centres, including two private hospitals.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday, Goa Health Services Director Dr Jose D'Sa said the next round of vaccination would be held across the state from Friday onwards.

He said the state is adding more facilities, including private hospitals, for the inoculation process.

Last week, the state had received a stock of 23,500 vaccine doses, out of which 426 were given to health workers on the first day of the inoculation drive.

