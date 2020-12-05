Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who took Covaxin trial dose recently, tests positive for coronavirus

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today that he has been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. The 67-year-old BJP leader, who's also the home minister in the Khattar Cabinet, has now requested everyone who might have come in his contact to get tested. "I have been tested positive for Corona. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," the Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency MLA tweeted.

Notably, a couple of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders, including Digvijay Singh Chautala, met Vij on Friday in relation to cases registered against some farmers during their 'Dilli Chalo' protests. The delegation sought withdrawal of cases against these farmers. JJP state chief Nishan Singh was also present during the meeting. Yoga guru Ramdev had also met Vij this week on Tuesday.

Ironically, Vij has tested positive for coronavirus just a few days after he offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, which is India's first indigenous COVID vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). He was given the Covaxin dose on November 20 at the Ambala Cantt Civil Hospital.

"I will be administered a trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product Tomorrow at 11 am at Civil hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department," Vij had tweeted, adding that he volunteered to take the trial dose.

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala.



Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also tested positive for coronavirus on August 21. He had met Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had tested positive before him.

As per the health ministry, Haryana has a total 14,329 active coronavirus cases. A total of 2,23,973 patients have recovered, while 2,539 have succumbed to the deadly virus so far.

Meanwhile, on this incident, Bharat Biotech has clarified that Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given in the time period of 28 days. The vaccine efficacy will only be determined after 14 days of the second dose. "Covaxin has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both doses," said the company.

