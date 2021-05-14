India reports 3.43 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 4,000 deaths in 24 hours

India has reported 3,43,144 new COVID-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry data shows. India's case positivity rate remains below 20 per cent for fourth straight day. India's case positivity rate stands at 18.30 per cent.

India's Covid situation

Total cases: 2,40,46,809

Total discharges: 2,00,79,599

Death toll: 2,62,317

Active cases: 37,04,893

Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584

India on Thursday, May 13, had reported 3,62,727 new coronavirus cases and 4,120 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update by the Union Health Ministry. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 31,13,24,100 samples were tested till May 10 (Monday). Over 18,75,515 were tested on May 13, according to the central body.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 4,000 new fatalities include 850 from Maharashtra, 344 from Karnataka, 308 from Delhi, 297 from Tamil Nadu, 277 from Uttar Pradesh, 186 from Punjab, 195 from Chhattisgarh, 163 from Haryana, 159 from Rajasthan, 129 from West Bengal, 122 from Uttarakhand, 109 from Gujarat and 108 from Jharkhand. A total of 2,62,317 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 78,857 from Maharashtra, 20,712 from Karnataka, 20,618 from Delhi, 16,768 from Tamil Nadu, 16,646 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,857 from West Bengal, 11,297 from Punjab and 11,289, from Chhattisgarh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

