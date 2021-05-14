JioPhone users to get 300 minutes of free call time, buy-one-get-one with every plan

Reliance Jio, in association with Reliance Foundation, will provide 300 free minutes of outgoing calls per month (10 minutes per day) for the entire period of the pandemic to JioPhone users, who have not been able to recharge due to the ongoing pandemic. Additionally, to further enhance affordability among Jio users, for every JioPhone plan recharged by a JioPhone user, they will get an additional recharge plan of the same value for free.

For example, a JioPhone user recharging with a Rs 75 plan, will get an additional Rs 75 plan free. "In these unprecedented times of the Covid pandemic, we at Jio want to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of our society," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

As part of its initiatives amid the Covid-19 pandemic in India, Reliance Industries has established India's first Covid-19 care hospital and has ramped up the number of beds from 100 to 2,325 beds spread across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The foundation also launched Mission Anna Seva, the largest meal distribution programme undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world. It is also supplying grocery kits and cooked meals and bulk rations through nearly 200 partners and has so far provided over 5.5 crore meals to the under-resourced and frontline workers in 19 States and Union Territories.

It's also providing free fuel to government notified vehicles and ambulances and over 1,000 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen across the country, which is about 11% of India's production. Reliance has also imported 32 ISO containers for transporting oxygen from across the world.

Also read: Reliance Industries sets up 100-bed centre for coronavirus patients; to make 1 lakh masks daily

Also read: Reliance Foundation scales up COVID operations in Mumbai, to manage 875 beds