Patanjali Coronil update: Medicine to be sold as 'corona management' drug; key developments

After getting a green signal from the AYUSH ministry, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said Patanjali's coronavirus medicine Coronil will be available across the country as "COVID-19 management" drug soon. Last week, Ramdev's announcement on finding a "COVID-19 cure" sparked controversy after questions were raised over the authenticity of its trial process and the company's claim to cure 100 per cent patients who underwent the trial. After studying the company's research finding, the ministry has come to a conclusion that Patanjali can now manufacture and distribute its Divya Coronil Tablet, Divya SwasariVati and Divya AnuTaila across the country, not as a "cure" but as an immunity booster.

Here are the key developments related to Patanjali Coronil

The Union AYUSH Ministry has said Patanjali can now sell Coronil but only as an immunity booster, not as a cure. Ramdev has said the ministry had asked him to use the term "COVID management" in place of "COVID treatment", so he is now calling the ayurvedic drug a product to manage the disease.

Ramdev has said that a team of 500 doctors have been working day and night to find a cure for many diseases through Ayurveda. He said that another phase of clinical control trials has been completed. Ramdev added that differences between the AYUSH ministry and Patanjali have been resolved and that Coronil will be now available in the market.

During a press meet on Wednesday, the Ayurveda company stated that they have shared all clinical trial data with AYUSH ministry and that the ministry has categorically agreed that Patanjali Research Foundation has appropriately worked on coronavirus management.

In its defence, Patanjali has said that Ayurvedic drug licences and control clinical trials are two different things. Licence for Ayurvedic drugs is given on the basis of its reported traditional usage. It said that clinical trials are conducted after that. "Patanjali's Divya pharmacy has taken the licence approval for Divya Coronil Tablet and Divya SwasariVati on their traditional reported usage, and now connected those with the modern search-based clinical findings."

Patanjali Research Institute and NIMS University have jointly conducted randomised placebo-controlled double-blinded clinical trials on COVID-19 positive patients, the company claimed. The company said the trial was approved by the Institutional Ethics Committee (IEC) and duly registered at Clinical Trial Registry.

Patanjali said that 95 patients took part in the trial, out of which 45 were given Patanjali formulations and 50 were given a placebo. The patients who received Patanjali showed 67 per cent recovery in three days and 100 per cent recovery in seven days. "All 45 patients became COVID-19 negative," it said.

The Uttarakhand High Court has issued notices to Patanjali, Union and state governments, seeking a reply within a week on the firm's Coronil drug. Hearing a PIL challenging Ramdev's claims regarding the medicine, a division bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice R C Khulbe issued the notices. The PIL filed by advocate Mani Kumar has sought a ban on the drug, accusing the yoga guru of misleading people by launching Coronil as a medicine to cure coronavirus.

Also read: Patanjali's Coronil not tested on severe COVID-19 patients; clinical trial only for mild cases

Also read: Coronavirus treatment: Patanjali submits 'Coronil' research documents to Ayush ministry