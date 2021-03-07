18,711 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; 6 states account for 84.71% cases

Six states including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu are reporting high daily COVID-19 cases. They collectively account for 84.71 per cent of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours, says the health and family affairs ministry data.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases in the country at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791, while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases. The Centre is engaging with the states and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. High-level teams have also been sent to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing steep increases in the daily new cases.

#Unite2FightCorona



Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu exhibit a steep rise in Daily New Cases.



They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours.https://t.co/phUQVhyMo2 pic.twitter.com/lLSsWBmfJ8 Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 7, 2021

Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. India's total active caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) today. The country's present active caseload consists of 1.65% of the total positive cases.

More than 2 cr (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 69,82,637 health workers (1st dose), 35,42,123 health worker (2nd dose), 65,85,752 frontline workers (1st dose) and 2,11,918 frontline workers (2nd dose), 4,76,041 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific comorbidities (1st dose) and 31,23,873 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

As on Day-50 of the vaccination drive (6th March 2021), more than 14 lakh (14,24,693) vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 11,71,673 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 17,654 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,53,020 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

A total of 100 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with six states accounting for 87 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (47). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths. Punjab reported 12 deaths. Nineteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Also read: Over 2.06 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till March 6: HealthMin