42% eligible citizens presently unwilling to take COVID-19 booster dose: Survey

A recent survey by LocalCircles has revealed that 42 per cent of those currently eligible for the COVID-19 precaution or booster dose are unwilling to take the jab immediately. The vaccination drive for precaution dose of the COVID vaccine had started on January 10 for priority groups, including frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

However, the demand for the booster/precaution dose has been low. As of February 3, only 1.25 crore precaution doses have been administered.

LocalCircles conducted the survey to understand why the eligible population has not taken the precaution dose.

The survey asked citizens, "Why have you or members of your family not taken the precaution/booster dose of COVID vaccine yet?"

The results showed that 58 per cent of those eligible are likely to take it in the months to come while 42 per cent are currently unsure or hesitant. Of this 42 per cent, 14 per cent said they are unlikely to take the precaution dose.

Of the 58 per cent, 29 per cent of eligible people said that they have had COVID during the third wave and hence must wait and take it later. The other 29 per cent are likely to take the booster dose as the cases' tally comes down.

The survey also tried to understand if citizens want the government to include vaccination for eligible children and precaution dose in the "Har Ghar Dastak" programme. In response, only 14 per cent of respondents said "No" while the majority of 81 per cent said "Yes" and 5 per cent did not have an opinion.

The 'Har Ghar Dastak' proved successful during the first campaign with a 5.9 per cent increase in first dose coverage and 11.7 per cent in second dose coverage within the first month of the campaign, as per data from the Union Health Ministry. Further, it also reduced for recipients the risk of contracting the virus at vaccination centres.

The survey received over 22,000 responses from citizens. 62 per cent respondents were men while 38 per cent respondents were women. 42 per cent respondents were from tier-1 cities, 30 per cent from tier-2 and 28 per cent respondents were from tier-3, 4 cites and rural districts.

