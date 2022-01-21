63% Delhiites against removing COVID restrictions till positivity falls below 5%

A recent survey shows that 63 per cent of Delhi residents approve of removing COVID-19 restrictions, once the Test Positivity Rate falls to 5 per cent. LocalCircles conducted a survey to understand if this is the right time to remove the restrictions and if not, then when will it be.

The survey received 7,598 responses from residents across all districts of Delhi.

Citizens of Delhi were asked: "What should be the criteria to remove current COVID-related restrictions (weekend and night curfew, market odd-even shops, etc.) imposed in Delhi?"

In response, 11 per cent of the respondents said that the "Test Positivity Rate should fall to 20% minimum", 26 per cent said it should fall to "10% minimum", another 26 per cent said it should be "5 per cent minimum", 21 per cent said "2 per cent minimum", and 5 per cent said "1 per cent minimum". Only 5 per cent of residents of Delhi said, "Just remove all the restrictions right now without delay". Moreover, 6 per cent of the respondents did not have an opinion.

"The findings indicate that 63% of Delhi residents will be ok with the removal of COVID restrictions, (including night and weekend curfews, odd-even shops opening, etc.) once the Test Positivity Rate falls to 5%," wrote LocalCircles in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday rejected the Delhi government's plans to end weekend curfew and remove the odd-even system from malls and markets in view of the worrying coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,60,272 cases so far since the pandemic began.

Along with that, the national capital also reported 43 deaths, the highest since June 10, 2021, in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi State Health Bulletin.

The positivity rate has dropped to 21.48 per cent, the bulletin stated, with over 57,290 tests conducted in a day. The number of active cases now stands at 68,730.

