72% want COVID restrictions removed if positivity rate dips: Survey

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles received more than 8,661 responses from citizens in Delhi. While 65 per cent of the respondents were men, 35 per cent were women.

Of the 8,661 participants that responded to the question of “what should be the criteria to remove current COVID-related restrictions imposed in Delhi?,” 40 per cent said that the government should “relax market odd-even restrictions, continue night and weekend curfew till TPR drops to 5 per cent”.



Further, 18 per cent said that the government should “relax market odd-even restrictions, night and weekend curfew only when the TPR drops to 5 per cent”. In addition, there were 14 per cent that chose “TPR should fall to 2 per cent and then all restrictions can be removed”. About 14 per cent of those surveyed said “TPR should fall to 1 per cent and then all restrictions can be removed”. On an aggregate, there are 72 per cent (40%, 18%,14%) respondents who favour removal of night curfews only if the TPR falls.

Another 14 per cent people favoured removing all restrictions and said “just remove all restrictions right now without delay”.

TPR is the percentage of tests conducted through Rapid Antigen testing kits or RT-PCR which are COVID-19 positive over the total tests conducted in the district. As per the World Health Organisation, a test positivity of over 5 per cent is a cause for concern for a country. The health ministry has tracked the test positivity rates by classifying districts into three categories, with those over 10 per cent positivity, between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and less than 5 per cent.

At present, all districts of Delhi are in the red, with over 10 per cent positivity rate, while one-third of India's districts record over 5 per cent positivity rate .



