80% households in Delhi-NCR had one or more people with flu, COVID symptoms in 30 days: Report

Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) has been gripped by a double whammy of coronavirus and viral flu in the last month. These symptoms include fever, runny nose, fatigue, etc. Approximately 8 out of 10 households in the region have reported one or more people having flu-like and COVID-19 symptoms in the period, according to a recent LocalCircles survey.

Of these numbers, 54 per cent households reported 2-3 family members having or recovered from flu in the last month whereas another 23 per cent had four or more family members affected. 8 per cent had one member down with flu symptoms whereas 15 per cent households said that no members have been affected.

The survey further added that in most cases, people opted for home kits to test whether they had COVID-19 or a case of the risk of spreading to other family members (children and those with other existing health conditions).

LocalCircles stated, “With public places, offices, schools all open, and a high test positivity rate of nearly 20 per cent for COVID with low testing might also mean that many are experiencing COVID infection which is going untested and unreported.”

It added, “The need of the hour is for citizens to observe masking and social distancing and minimise COVID reinfections.” The survey also underscored that the spread of COVID in July-August 2021 was low after the Delta wave ended, adding it rose in January and April in Delhi-NCR due to Omicron.

The survey recorded responses of 11,000 residents across all districts of Delhi-NCR cities of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. Of these, 63 per cent were men while 37 per cent were women.

