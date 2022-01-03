84% of new COVID-19 cases in Delhi are of Omicron: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain stated on Monday that 84 per cent of COVID-19 cases reported in the national capital over the past two days were of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Jain added that Delhi is expected to report around 4,000 cases on Monday with the positivity rate jumping to 6.5 per cent, reported ANI. Jain further added that currently 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals for treatment.

Delhi on Sunday had reported 3,194 new cases of COVID-19. This was the highest single-day spike the city had witnessed since May 20 i.e. amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India. The national capital also reported one COVID-19 related death. The positivity rate had risen to 4.59 per cent, as per data shared by the city's health department.

Sunday's COVID-19 tally in Delhi was 17 per cent higher than the 2,716 infections the city has registered a day before i.e. January 1.

Delhi had reported 3,231 cases on May 20, 2020, with a positivity rate of 5.50 per cent. The national capital has recorded many as 233 deaths on the same day.

COVID-19 cases have seen a significant uptick in the past few days. On Friday and Thursday, 1,796 and 1,313 cases were recorded in the national capital with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 2.44 per cent respectively, according to official figures. The daily case tally on Wednesday, Tuesday and Monday were 923, 496 and 331, respectively.

The huge spike in fresh cases in the last few days in Delhi is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the city.

Also Read: Delhi to roll out 100% EV buses; what makes it different

Also Read: COVID-19: Delhi reports 3,194 new cases; positivity rate rises to 4.59%