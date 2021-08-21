'A momentous feat': PM Modi after Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine gets approval

With indigenously developed Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine receiving emergency use authorisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed it as a "momentous feat" and said the approval of the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists.

The Department of Biotechnology on Friday said the indigenously developed Zydus Cadila COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for emergency use authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India and it will be administered to people 12 years and above.

With the emergency use authorisation (EUA), ZyCoV-D has also become the first vaccine to be administered to those in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

"India is fighting COVID-19 with full vigour. The approval for the world's first DNA based 'ZyCov-D' vaccine of @ZydusUniverse is a testimony to the innovative zeal of India's scientists," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"A momentous feat indeed," he added.

Vaccines Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, which is three-dose, these are administered in two doses.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) said that ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus and when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from the disease as well as viral clearance.