Adar Poonawalla calls for reducing gap between 2nd, 3rd doses

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), on Thursday suggested that the government should reduce the gap between the second and the third dose to six months to meet global standards.



SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin were granted conditional market authorisation by India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday.



"We are delighted to receive the Conditional Market Authorisation for Covishield from the DCGI. With this, our focus should be to reduce the gap between the 2nd and the 3rd dose to six months, as it is done globally. Our objective must be to get the population fully vaccinated to curb the spread of the pandemic," Poonawalla said in a statement.



India started giving the precaution dose this month to healthcare and frontline workers, and those above 60 with comorbidities.



While some countries have kept the gap of three and six months between second and third doses. India has maintained the gap of nine months between the doses.



Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the permission for Covaxin and Covishield had been upgraded from restricted use in emergency situations to normal new drug permission in the adult population with certain conditions. The companies must continue to submit safety and clinical trial data on a six-monthly basis, the minister said. The approval was granted under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.



The country has administered 164.35 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines till Thursday, with 140.86 crore Covishield and 22.94 crore doses of Covaxin. Around 74.41 per cent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated and 95 per cent have got their first dose.